Idavoll Network Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $183,535.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

