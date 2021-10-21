Idena Achieves Market Cap of $5.34 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Idena has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $155,987.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00095249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,515,697 coins and its circulating supply is 52,331,900 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

