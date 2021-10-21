Idena Achieves Market Cap of $5.34 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Idena has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $155,987.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00095249 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002834 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.
About Idena
According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “
Buying and Selling Idena
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
