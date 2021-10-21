Idle Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Idle has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00008876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.29 or 1.00171346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.51 or 0.06471648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

