Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.550-$8.950 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITW opened at $223.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

