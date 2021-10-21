Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,204,985.32 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

