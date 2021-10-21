Illuvium Trading Up 13.1% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $507.43 million and approximately $46.95 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $789.75 or 0.01256315 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

