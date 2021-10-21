ImageCash Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $10,019.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

