ImageCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $89,000.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,547.74 and approximately $89,000.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,695,767 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.