ImageCoin Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $238,547.74 and approximately $89,000.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,695,767 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

