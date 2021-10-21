IMAX (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMAX opened at $20.92 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

