IMAX (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IMAX opened at $20.92 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.