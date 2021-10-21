imbrex (REX) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. imbrex has a market capitalization of $103,945.73 and $42.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.