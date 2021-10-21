ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.73. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734 in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

