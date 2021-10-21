Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Down 5.9%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 1,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

