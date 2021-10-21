Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.93.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.64. 525,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$30.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.76. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$43.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

