Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.93.
Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.64. 525,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$30.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.76. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$43.47.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.