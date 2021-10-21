Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,322,597.80 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.92. 254,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,625. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 210,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.