Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NARI stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,650,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

