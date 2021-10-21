Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.17% of Independent Bank worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 20.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

