indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 3,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,020,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.80 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,182,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

