INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 112.96 -$10.41 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.16 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Rafael on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

