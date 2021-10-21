Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Stock Position Raised by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITAC. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 231,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITAC opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.