Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $5,622,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

