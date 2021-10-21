Innovative Bioresearch Coin (INNBC) Hits One Day Volume of $285.00

Innovative Bioresearch Coin (CURRENCY:INNBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Innovative Bioresearch Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Innovative Bioresearch Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Innovative Bioresearch Coin has a total market cap of $243,499.28 and approximately $285.00 worth of Innovative Bioresearch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,746.42 or 0.99540180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.06504586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Coin Coin Profile

Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s total supply is 365,990,000,000 coins. Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s official message board is www.innovativebioresearch.com/blog . Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s official Twitter account is @InnBioresearch . Innovative Bioresearch Coin’s official website is www.innovativebioresearch.com

Innovative Bioresearch Coin Coin Trading

