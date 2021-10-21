Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

EPRF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

