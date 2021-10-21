INO COIN (INO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,835.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00005144 BTC on popular exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $580.34 million and approximately $2,835.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00099577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00190849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.