InsaneCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $270,829.81 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.00314462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008173 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,832,988 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

