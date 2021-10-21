Insider Buying: Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Director Buys 700,000 Shares of Stock

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) Director Jean-Sébastien Lavallée purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,085,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,644,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,848,975.

CRE traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.84. 770,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 14.13. Critical Elements Lithium Co. has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.93 million and a P/E ratio of -184.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.34.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

