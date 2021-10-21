Insider Buying: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Jarett Janik purchased 2,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $23,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jarett Janik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jarett Janik bought 2,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

