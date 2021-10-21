Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys 10,499 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $278,118.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,291 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,566.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,677 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.15.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00.

NYSE REPX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 144,827 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

