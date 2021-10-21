Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 575,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

