Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,888 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,845.46. 12,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,455. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

