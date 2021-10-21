Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.
APP traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $96.30. 3,229,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.77.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
