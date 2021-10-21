Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

APP traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $96.30. 3,229,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

