Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 29,575 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.19. 414,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,570. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.71.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

