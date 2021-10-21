Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $561,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $2,872,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hayward by 1,545.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 259,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

