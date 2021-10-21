Insider Selling: Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Sells 4,450 Shares of Stock

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Brian Achenbach sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $10,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 23,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 89.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 453.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 655,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

