Insider Selling: Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Sells 4,450 Shares of Stock

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) SVP Brian Achenbach sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $10,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 23,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
