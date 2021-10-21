Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $1,362,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

Shares of NVAX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.79. 5,608,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,350. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.15. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

