Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of OSH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 1,219,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,130. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

