Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 4,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

