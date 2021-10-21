Insider Selling: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $59,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

