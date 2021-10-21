Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,401. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $812.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

