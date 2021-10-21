Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,401. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $812.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
