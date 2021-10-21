Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $9.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,650. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.67 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ShockWave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.