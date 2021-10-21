Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $9.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,650. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.67 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

