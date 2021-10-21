Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer sold 9,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SOTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 102,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,049. The company has a market cap of $83.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOTK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

