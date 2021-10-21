Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

