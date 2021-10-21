Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 13,212 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 181,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,412. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3,024.6% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 945,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

