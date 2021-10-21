Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells 13,168 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 13,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $570,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 181,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,412. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

