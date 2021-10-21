Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 10,965 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $822,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,906. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

