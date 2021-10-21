Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 5,595 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.07. 521,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

