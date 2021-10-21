Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

