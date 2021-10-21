Insights Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00190001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,781,451 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

