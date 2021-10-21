Insights Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Insights Network has a total market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00190001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,781,451 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

