Insmed (INSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insmed stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

